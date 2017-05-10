Household hazardous waste collection

Household hazardous waste collection

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Beacon

On Saturday, May 6, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District is sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection. The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In order to bring materials to the collection you must be a resident of Ottawa, Sandusky or Seneca County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tina bolyard Apr 16 Cliff 1
Easy women Apr 13 Xgirl 5
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Apr '17 High st res 9
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr '17 gort 1
Nathan Green Mar '17 fakename 1
News Overmyer files released Mar '17 70and trying 1
Jakob Sumser Feb '17 Jakob Sumser 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC