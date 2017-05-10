Area residents convicted of felony chargesDrug defendants, sex...
Brian S. Lemaitre, 35, most recently of 107-A Thomas Drive, Bellevue, pleaded guilty to failure to notify his change of address. He then was placed on three years of probation and Judge Jim Conway credited him with earlier serving 106 days in jail.
