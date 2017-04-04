'Fentanyl is the new game; is a game changer'No one can argue there...

As part of Gov. John Kasich's State of the State visit Tuesday, officials with the Ohio Department of Health visited with Huron County health leaders to discuss how the issue is being handled. The ODH found takeaways from the local level they plan to look at implementing on the state level, adapting them to be used by other communities across the state, including Huron County Public Health's latest app the Needle Finder, overdose alerts and its initiatives in public awareness of the issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.