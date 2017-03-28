Sister Mary Leo Furlong: 1927-2017
Sister Mary Leo Furlong, a former nursing supervisor for the Sisters of Notre Dame and a longtime area educator, died Friday in Rosary Care Center, Sylvania. She was 89. A registered nurse, Sister Mary Leo also was the charge nurse for the Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo for 30 years from 1981 until 2011, when she had a stroke and was transferred to Rosary Care Center, Sister Beatrice said.
