Monroeville superintendent praises students following police...

This morning an unannounced scheduled search of Monroeville schools and student parking lots was conducted in conjunction with the Monroeville police, Bellevue police, Sandusky police, and Huron County and Erie County sheriff's offices. This search was scheduled by the district administration, along with outstanding cooperation from surrounding law enforcement agencies, said G. Ralph Moore, superintendent of Monroeville Local Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.