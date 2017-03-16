Family of Norwalk man paralyzed in Christmas-time accident holds...
Cletus Snay, a Norwalk husband and father who was severely injured in an accident that some day, said he was lucky to make it out of. Now his family is asking for the community and friends to help raise money for the needed renovations to his home as he deals with his ongoing disability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy women
|4 hr
|Truth be told
|3
|Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|William
|6
|Nathan Green
|Mar 15
|fakename
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar 7
|70and trying
|1
|Jakob Sumser
|Feb '17
|Jakob Sumser
|1
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Watchful Phart
|959
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC