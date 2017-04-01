Experts: Automation the future of veh...

Experts: Automation the future of vehicles

While the American public remains cautious about embracing the idea of self-driving vehicles, many popular vehicle features are forms of automation and that will only increase, speakers on a panel at an annual transportation conference said Friday morning. Vehicle automation will be "the greatest transformation since the invention of the automobile itself," said Jim Barbaresso, a senior vice president at HNTB who is that company's practice leader for intelligent transportation systems, said during the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments' Transportation Summit at The Premier banquet center in South Toledo.

