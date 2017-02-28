Wood County section of turnpike to be...

Wood County section of turnpike to be repaved

A five-mile section of the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County will be repaved starting in early April, resulting in lane closings near the I-280 interchange until mid-autumn. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission on Monday awarded a $4,217,155 contract to the Shelly Company of Thornville, Ohio, for repaving the right and center lanes in both directions between turnpike mileposts 69.30 and 74.15.

