Local artist places third in international art showShow included more ...

A miniature painted by rural Bellevue artist James A. Andrews placed third in the landscape category of the International Miniature Art Exhibition at Leeper-Rattner Museum of Art of St. Petersburg College in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The show took place Jan. 15 through Feb. 5 and included more than 700 miniature paintings by 180 artists from 11 countries.

