Local artist places third in internat...

Local artist places third in international art showShow included more ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A miniature painted by rural Bellevue artist James A. Andrews placed third in the landscape category of the International Miniature Art Exhibition at Leeper-Rattner Museum of Art of St. Petersburg College in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The show took place Jan. 15 through Feb. 5 and included more than 700 miniature paintings by 180 artists from 11 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Feb 5 Watchful Phart 959
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
Job at the rail yard (Jul '15) Jul '15 Doctor_Pepper 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC