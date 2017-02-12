House Representative Dick Stein meets...

House Representative Dick Stein meets with librarians from around area.

Sunday Feb 12

Library directors and board members from New London, Wellington, Grafton, Lorain, Avon Lake, Willard, Bellevue and Elyria met Feb. 3 at the Wellington Library with Dick Stein, newly elected member of the Ohio House of Representatives, 57th District. Stein said he has already learned what he was told before he took office, which was, "The first six months in office are like learning how to drink from a firehose," because of the huge amount of information which much be absorbed.

