Henry Timman
After a 1938 incident near Norwalk there was an effort to secure the Carnegie Medal for bravery for a Norwalk boy, but I was unable to determine whether or not he ever received it. Late in March of 1938, four children were playing at a small cave evacuated in the bank of the creek just south of the Rte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy women
|4 hr
|Truth be told
|3
|Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|William
|6
|Nathan Green
|Mar 15
|fakename
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar 7
|70and trying
|1
|Jakob Sumser
|Feb '17
|Jakob Sumser
|1
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Watchful Phart
|959
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC