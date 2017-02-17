Edison, Perkins advance to Firelands Challenge finalsMonroeville, St. ...
The regular season of Firelands Challenge has wrapped up competition with Edison and Perkins high schools headed into the Championship Round. Perkins led the competition throughout the regular season and finished with 342 cumulative points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakob Sumser
|Feb 17
|Jakob Sumser
|1
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Feb 5
|Watchful Phart
|959
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|kenneth Morgan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Crup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC