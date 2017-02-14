CSA day offers second chance for New ...

CSA day offers second chance for New Year's resolutionsBELLEVUE - Are ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Are your New Year's resolutions already in the rear-view mirror? If so, you're not alone, but you still have time to make good on those resolutions. Legacy Acres Farm in Bellevue has partnered with other farms from around the country for the third annual CSA Day on Feb. 24, when you can join other like-minded people around the country who are committed to: CSA is a subscription to a season's worth of sustainable, locally grown produce that is distributed to members throughout the harvesting season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jakob Sumser Fri Jakob Sumser 1
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Feb 5 Watchful Phart 959
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC