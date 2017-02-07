Boy struck by car while crossing the streetPolice received a call on...
The call, which was forwarded at approximately 2:54 p.m. by the Huron County Sheriff, directed them to the corner of Castalia and Lincoln Streets. Officers found the boy when they arrived on scene, as well as his bike, the vehicle driver, onlookers and a vehicle with a shattered windshield parked in the road.
