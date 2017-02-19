Bellevue to host Wall That Heals, mobile education centerWall last...
The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington , will be at Central Park in Bellevue from June 22 through 25. Central Park is on North Street. "It is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam wall in Washington," said Rob Ward, of the Huron County Veterans Service Office.
