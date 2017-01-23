Husband accused of domestic violence ...

Husband accused of domestic violence also charged with meth...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Edward N. Meggitt, 42, of Bellevue, is charged with domestic violence and faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if found guilty. During the defendant's arraignment on Monday, public defender David Longo asked the judge to consider posting a lower bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Feb 5 Watchful Phart 959
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
Job at the rail yard (Jul '15) Jul '15 Doctor_Pepper 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC