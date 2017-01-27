breaking No arrests yet in child porn bust
An ongoing child pornography investigation led to the search of a home at 304 Union St. in Bellevue and the seizure of electronics and drug paraphernalia Thursday. The investigation was started four to five months ago by the Crimes Against Children unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
