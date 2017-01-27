breaking No arrests yet in child porn...

breaking No arrests yet in child porn bust

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

An ongoing child pornography investigation led to the search of a home at 304 Union St. in Bellevue and the seizure of electronics and drug paraphernalia Thursday. The investigation was started four to five months ago by the Crimes Against Children unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Feb 5 Watchful Phart 959
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
Job at the rail yard (Jul '15) Jul '15 Doctor_Pepper 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC