Amcor Rigid Plastics expands Ohio plant

Amcor Rigid Plastics, part of Australia-based global packaging supplier Amcor, has announced that it will invest US$40 million in a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio manufacturing facility. In a statement, Amcor said the project has been undertaken to meet increased demand for its diversified products packaging in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets.

Bellevue, OH

