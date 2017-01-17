Amcor Rigid Plastics expands Ohio plant
Amcor Rigid Plastics, part of Australia-based global packaging supplier Amcor, has announced that it will invest US$40 million in a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio manufacturing facility. In a statement, Amcor said the project has been undertaken to meet increased demand for its diversified products packaging in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets.
