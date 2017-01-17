Amcor Rigid Plastics expands Ohio plant

Amcor Rigid Plastics, part of Australia-based global packaging supplier Amcor, has announced that it will invest US$40 million in a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio manufacturing facility. In a statement, Amcor said the project has been undertaken to meet increased demand for its diversified products packaging in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.