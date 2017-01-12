Amcor Rigid Plastics announces major ...

Amcor Rigid Plastics announces major expansion at Ohio facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Canadian Plastics Magazine

Plastics packaging supplier Amcor Rigid Plastics will undergo a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio facility to meet increased demand in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets. The company's US$40 million investment, which will nearly double the facility's manufacturing and warehouse footprint, is supported by an economic development grant from JobsOhio through the assistance of the Regional Growth Partnership program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Aug '16 Ricky F 958
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
Job at the rail yard (Jul '15) Jul '15 Doctor_Pepper 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC