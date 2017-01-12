Amcor Rigid Plastics announces major expansion at Ohio facility
Plastics packaging supplier Amcor Rigid Plastics will undergo a major expansion of its Bellevue, Ohio facility to meet increased demand in the food, healthcare, beverage, and home and personal care markets. The company's US$40 million investment, which will nearly double the facility's manufacturing and warehouse footprint, is supported by an economic development grant from JobsOhio through the assistance of the Regional Growth Partnership program.
