Local man didn't have 'any intent to ...

Local man didn't have 'any intent to bring drugs into the...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Although his client pleaded guilty, Huron County Public Defender David Longo doesn't think he meant to smuggle drugs into jail at all. "I don't think he actually intended to commit a felony in this particular case," Longo said during the Tuesday sentencing of Jordan M. Aldrich, 26, of 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Aug '16 Ricky F 958
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
Job at the rail yard (Jul '15) Jul '15 Doctor_Pepper 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC