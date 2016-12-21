Local man didn't have 'any intent to bring drugs into the...
Although his client pleaded guilty, Huron County Public Defender David Longo doesn't think he meant to smuggle drugs into jail at all. "I don't think he actually intended to commit a felony in this particular case," Longo said during the Tuesday sentencing of Jordan M. Aldrich, 26, of 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Ricky F
|958
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|kenneth Morgan
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Crup
|2
|Job at the rail yard (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Doctor_Pepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC