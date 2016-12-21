Local man didn't have 'any intent to bring drugs into the...

Although his client pleaded guilty, Huron County Public Defender David Longo doesn't think he meant to smuggle drugs into jail at all. "I don't think he actually intended to commit a felony in this particular case," Longo said during the Tuesday sentencing of Jordan M. Aldrich, 26, of 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue.

