Kristen Trautwein of Bellevue works in the Veterans Center between...
Kristen Trautwein wasn't surprised at all that Terra State Community College earned the 2017 Silver-level Military Friendly School designation by Victory Media. "Terra State is very open to us military veterans," the U.S. Army veteran from Bellevue said.
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Ricky F
|958
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|kenneth Morgan
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Crup
|2
|Job at the rail yard (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Doctor_Pepper
|1
