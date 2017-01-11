Fisk

Fisk

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Until 2015, the state board of education required each district to staff full-time educators for at least five of the following eight positions for every 1,000 students: Visual arts, music, physical education , counselors, librarians, nurses, social workers and visiting teachers. "I don't think the removal of that rule has impacted Norwalk because we have a board of education that supports the arts and the whole child, the whole student," Norwalk City Schools Superintendent George Fisk said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellevue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08) Aug '16 Ricky F 958
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
News Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15) Sep '15 Crup 2
Job at the rail yard (Jul '15) Jul '15 Doctor_Pepper 1
See all Bellevue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellevue Forum Now

Bellevue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellevue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Bellevue, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,835 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC