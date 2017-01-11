Until 2015, the state board of education required each district to staff full-time educators for at least five of the following eight positions for every 1,000 students: Visual arts, music, physical education , counselors, librarians, nurses, social workers and visiting teachers. "I don't think the removal of that rule has impacted Norwalk because we have a board of education that supports the arts and the whole child, the whole student," Norwalk City Schools Superintendent George Fisk said.

