Court considers work-release for accused stalkerNorwalk man 'still...
Joseph D. Farris, 27, most recently of 47 Garcia Drive, appeared Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court being represented by T. Douglas Clifford, who stepped in for David Longo - the county's public defender who was out due to illness. Farris is charged with menacing by stalking in connection to an incident between May and September of this year.
