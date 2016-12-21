Christmas tree returns to Perry and Madison
On Saturday, November 19, a tree lighting took place at 9 p.m. for the newly placed Christmas tree on the corner of Perry and Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton. "I was approached by four business owners and they asked if we could put a Christmas tree on Perry and Madison Street and I agreed that we need to do that for the community to enjoy," said Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Bellevue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Ricky F
|958
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|kenneth Morgan
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|Monroeville, St. Paul district final gets even ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|Wilbert Plastics Employee Burned - Company Fined (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Crup
|2
|Job at the rail yard (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Doctor_Pepper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellevue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC