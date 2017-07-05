Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in 'serious' condition
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in "serious" condition and has been readmitted to the intensive care unit due to "new concerns for infection," MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced late Wednesday evening . Scalise was shot in the hip last month when James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on GOP leaders practicing for a charity baseball game.
