Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in 's...

Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in 'serious' condition

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: New York Post

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in "serious" condition and has been readmitted to the intensive care unit due to "new concerns for infection," MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced late Wednesday evening . Scalise was shot in the hip last month when James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on GOP leaders practicing for a charity baseball game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Main is Ugly 6 hr Average 6
Paul Deffenbaugh (Dec '13) Mon trucker 20
My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16) Jul 3 Investigate 43
Lee A Fosnock Jul 2 great 6
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... Jul 2 fingers mcgurke 61
Todd McMillin (Oct '15) Jun 28 Sounds good 2
Get over yourself Jennifer Lawson (Nov '15) Jun 28 I love Jenny Lawson 18
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC