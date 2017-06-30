MISSING: 80-year-old last seen leavin...

MISSING: 80-year-old last seen leaving Belleville, Ill.

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman. Virginia Arbogast was last seen leaving 32 ½ Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville, Illinois on July 3 around 10 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-277-3500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paderborn Picnic 3 hr Jerome Lane guy 6
Paul Deffenbaugh (Dec '13) Mon trucker 20
My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16) Mon Investigate 43
Mayor Ray Mon stamp licker 13
Lee A Fosnock Sun great 6
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... Jul 2 fingers mcgurke 61
Todd McMillin (Oct '15) Jun 28 Sounds good 2
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC