MISSING: 80-year-old last seen leaving Belleville, Ill.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman. Virginia Arbogast was last seen leaving 32 ½ Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville, Illinois on July 3 around 10 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-277-3500.
