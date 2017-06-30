Congressional shooter's wife tormente...

Congressional shooter's wife tormented by husband's attack

This June 15, 2017 file photo shows Suzanne Hodgkinson talking to members of the media about her husband, James Hodgkinson, as St. Clair County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Richard Wagner, right, listens in Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson, the widow of a man who wounded a congressman and four others in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice, said in an interview she is tormented by thoughts that she could have done more to help her increasingly angry husband.

