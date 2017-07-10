Congressional shooter's wife tormented by husband's attack
This June 15, 2017 file photo shows Suzanne Hodgkinson talking to members of the media about her husband, James Hodgkinson, as St. Clair County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Richard Wagner, right, listens in Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson, the widow of a man who wounded a congressman and four others in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice, said in an interview she is tormented by thoughts that she could have done more to help her increasingly angry husband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian
|34 min
|Cobra
|21
|Auggie Bush IV is in trouble now!
|2 hr
|Robert Durango
|2
|I love living in Cahokia
|6 hr
|Jerome Lane guy
|26
|Stop clubs East St louis
|8 hr
|Fmywifepleeese
|5
|Lee A Fosnock
|Tue
|James
|8
|West Main is Ugly
|Jul 6
|Flynnn
|7
|Paul Deffenbaugh (Dec '13)
|Jul 3
|trucker
|20
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC