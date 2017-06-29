Virginia shootings: Left-wing terrorism? Not like that of the past.

The Symbionese Liberation Army's famous hostage, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, became the gun-toting "Tania" after her kidnapping in 1974 by the left-wing domestic terrorist group. In the wake of the June 14 attack upon Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Va., commentators including Leonard Pitts Jr. of the Miami Herald and Peter Bergen and David Sterman of CNN have asserted that the left-wing domestic terrorism we last saw in the 1970s is making a comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.