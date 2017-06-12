UPDATE x1: Belleville man was a Sande...

UPDATE x1: Belleville man was a Sanders supporter, Trump hater

13 hrs ago Read more: Illinoisreview

The man Capitol police and Scalise security shot in defense of Congress members practicing for the annual baseball game Wednesday morning was reportedly a strong supporter of Bernie Sanders and a critic of President Donald Trump. The shooter, who has since died in the hospital from gun shot wounds is from Belleville Illinois.

Read more at Illinoisreview.

Belleville, IL

