UPDATE x1: Belleville man was a Sanders supporter, Trump hater
The man Capitol police and Scalise security shot in defense of Congress members practicing for the annual baseball game Wednesday morning was reportedly a strong supporter of Bernie Sanders and a critic of President Donald Trump. The shooter, who has since died in the hospital from gun shot wounds is from Belleville Illinois.
