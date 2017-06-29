Trending Now 15 Mins Ago 5-year-old befriends neighbor while dad is deployed overseas
When Brian Kelly's father deployed overseas with the Air Force in May, he bonded with neighbor Dean Cravens over yard work, an activity he enjoyed doing with his dad, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Brian became friends with Craven when the family moved to Belleville, Illinois, last July, but the friendship continued to grow and develop after his father was deployed, Brian's mother, Barbara Kelly, told ABC News .
Read more at WSB-TV.
