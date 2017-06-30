Rep. Tom MacArthur: Capitol Police ar...

Rep. Tom MacArthur: Capitol Police arrested man over death threats

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Washington Examiner

Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., said Thursday the U.S. Capitol Police traveled to New Jersey this week to arrest a man suspected of threatening MacArthur's life. "Like a lot of members, I've had a number of death threats and one of them was serious enough that the Capitol Police went to New Jersey yesterday and they arrested somebody," MacArthur said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... 52 min fingers mcgurke 61
Lee A Fosnock 12 hr great 3
Todd McMillin (Oct '15) Wed Sounds good 2
Get over yourself Jennifer Lawson (Nov '15) Jun 28 I love Jenny Lawson 18
Illinois State Government to Shut Down Jun 27 Granite Hard Forever 5
Paul Deffenbaugh (Dec '13) Jun 25 Rollo 17
Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13) Jun 25 Hot head 17
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC