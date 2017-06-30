Rep. Tom MacArthur: Capitol Police arrested man over death threats
Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., said Thursday the U.S. Capitol Police traveled to New Jersey this week to arrest a man suspected of threatening MacArthur's life. "Like a lot of members, I've had a number of death threats and one of them was serious enough that the Capitol Police went to New Jersey yesterday and they arrested somebody," MacArthur said.
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|52 min
|fingers mcgurke
|61
|Lee A Fosnock
|12 hr
|great
|3
|Todd McMillin (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Sounds good
|2
|Get over yourself Jennifer Lawson (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|I love Jenny Lawson
|18
|Illinois State Government to Shut Down
|Jun 27
|Granite Hard Forever
|5
|Paul Deffenbaugh (Dec '13)
|Jun 25
|Rollo
|17
|Belleville SlumLords and Bad Landlords (Mar '13)
|Jun 25
|Hot head
|17
