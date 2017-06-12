Rep. Steve Scalise's condition upgraded to 'serious'
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise's condition has been upgraded to "serious" after he underwent surgery Saturday for injuries sustained in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice earlier this week, the hospital treating him said in a release. Scalise, the third-ranking GOP leader in the House, "continues to show signs of improvement," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement released on behalf of his family.
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are your thoughts on Memorial Hospital's E... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Stay away
|35
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|The Sick Truth
|134
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|15 hr
|C Kersey
|18
|Belleville Home Values
|Sat
|Shan
|12
|Erika Moses (Nov '15)
|Jun 14
|Saint Nickolas
|5
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Jun 14
|Karma
|40
|Brett Rogers
|Jun 14
|Aryan Brother
|2
