Police chief describes Scalise shooting response
On Monday, Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown praised the three members of his department and two U.S. Capitol Police officers for ending the baseball field shooting that left Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others wounded. According to Brown, it took less than five minutes from the time dispatch received the first call to the time officers brought the gunman down.
