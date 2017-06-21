Pearce recounts shooti...Anna George

Pearce recounts shooti...Anna George

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Quay County Sun

Steve Pearce was just stepping in to take batting practice Wednesday morning when he noticed a man who seemed "a little out of place." While everyone else at the U.S. House Republican baseball team practice was engaged in their workout or watching the players, Pearce said the man who appeared near the third-base dugout was looking around the field at nothing in particular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man With One Ball (May '16) 6 hr Loyal girl 5
Shooter from BelleVegas 14 hr Plain Truth 3
Belleville Breeds Evil and Hate 14 hr Plain Truth 1
Typical Belleville Democrat Mon Covfefe and Chill 1
News 'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14) Mon Going Islamic 135
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... Mon Oath Keeper seven... 20
What are your thoughts on Memorial Hospital's E... (Jul '09) Mon Stay away 35
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC