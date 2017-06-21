Pearce recounts shooti...Anna George
Steve Pearce was just stepping in to take batting practice Wednesday morning when he noticed a man who seemed "a little out of place." While everyone else at the U.S. House Republican baseball team practice was engaged in their workout or watching the players, Pearce said the man who appeared near the third-base dugout was looking around the field at nothing in particular.
