Olive Oil Marketplace preparing to celebrate half a decade in business
The Olive Oil Marketplace, located at 108 Third St. in Alton, has grown a lot since it was founded by Tim and Julie Meeks five years ago. Julie Meeks said the store has expanded from providing gourmet olive oils and balsamics to all sorts of cooking and grilling spices, rubs, sauces, utensils and other supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hogs on the forum
|1 hr
|The real Mike Wil...
|58
|Monya and her troll friends
|1 hr
|The real Mike Wil...
|13
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|13 hr
|Wondering
|129
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Condom user
|37
|Mayor Ray
|Sat
|OMG
|11
|What are your thoughts on Memorial Hospital's E... (Jul '09)
|Jun 10
|Richard Rollo
|34
|Melissa pisetta
|Jun 10
|Robert Durango
|4
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC