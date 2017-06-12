Olive Oil Marketplace preparing to ce...

Olive Oil Marketplace preparing to celebrate half a decade in business

The Olive Oil Marketplace, located at 108 Third St. in Alton, has grown a lot since it was founded by Tim and Julie Meeks five years ago. Julie Meeks said the store has expanded from providing gourmet olive oils and balsamics to all sorts of cooking and grilling spices, rubs, sauces, utensils and other supplies.

