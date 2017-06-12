Mother held in child body case sought on 2 Illinois counties

Court records show that a mother jailed in Las Vegas and accused of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house is sought on criminal charges in two Illinois counties. Documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press show that 35-year-old Elizabeth Odell-Quate was jailed June 6 on a felony forgery warrant issued in June 2016 in St. Clair County, Illinois.

