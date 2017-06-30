Microfinish Acquires Roc Industries in Belleville, Ill
Micofinish has more than 240,000 square feet of facilities in Saint Louis, and has more than 450 customers throughout the Midwest and around the U.S. Microfinish Company of Saint Louis has acquired Roc Industries of Belleville, Illinois. Owner Bill Stock says this acquisition will give Microfinish expanded blasting and ball burnishing capabilities.
