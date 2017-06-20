McGrath completes $4.8 million project at Memorial Hospital
McGrath & Associates has completed work on a new $4.8 million hybrid vascular operating room at Memorial Hospital Belleville in Belleville, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooter from BelleVegas
|2 hr
|Plain Truth
|3
|Belleville Breeds Evil and Hate
|2 hr
|Plain Truth
|1
|Typical Belleville Democrat
|16 hr
|Covfefe and Chill
|1
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Going Islamic
|135
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|21 hr
|Oath Keeper seven...
|20
|What are your thoughts on Memorial Hospital's E... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Stay away
|35
|Belleville Home Values
|Sat
|Shan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC