Man investigated in death of child points to his wife

This Tuesday, June 6, 2017, photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Jason Quate, who was arrested Tuesday after his wife told police he had forced her into sex trafficking. She also accused Quate of killing their daughter and putting the body in the garage of a vacant home in Centreville, Ill.

