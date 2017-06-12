Illinois man who shot at GOP lawmaker...

Illinois man who shot at GOP lawmakers had history of criminal run-ins

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The first boxes from Greater Oma... -- The man who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia had a number of run-ins with the law prior to Wednesday's incident.Multiple law e... -- A massive fire engulfed a residential high-rise building in London on Wednesday, leaving at least 74 people injured and 12 dead.The London Fire Brigade dispatched ... In his first appearance before the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue defended President Donald Trump's budget in general, but ... The Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball team had plenty of success during the past season and now have sent all three sophomores on to the Division I level... -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEL.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5Arizona 7, Detroit 6Miami 8, Oakland 1Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 InningsKansas Cit... -- Rep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... 4 hr fingers mcgurke 6
Erika Moses (Nov '15) Wed Saint Nickolas 5
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) Wed Karma 40
Brett Rogers Wed Aryan Brother 2
News 'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14) Wed Rose_NoHo 128
Signal Hill? (May '12) Wed Richard Rollo 78
News Large crowd greets Bernie Sanders at St. Louis ... (Mar '16) Wed El Pedro 32
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC