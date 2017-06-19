Illinois man accused of stomping kitt...

Illinois man accused of stomping kitten to death

This photo provided by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department in Belleville, Ill., shows DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, who is accused of stomping a kitten to death at a Belleville, Ill., MetroLink station Friday, June 16, 2017, because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train. Johnson-Foston has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

