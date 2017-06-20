Illinois man accused of stomping cat ...

Illinois man accused of stomping cat to death on train platform

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshman, a spokesman for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, 23-year-old DeCarlos Edwards Johnson-Foston had a kitten on his shoulder as he was about to board a train at the Belleville station.

