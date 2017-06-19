'He makes everybody so happy': Legally blind man and his 'lucky' dog spread joy
Every morning, the 81-year-old man walks from Deerfield Court mobile home park to Tom's Market , taking baby steps and pushing Lucky in a pale-pink pet stroller. The walk is about a mile and a half round-trip, mostly along State Street .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|20 hr
|bohart
|34
|Must Be something in the water around here
|23 hr
|The Little Egyptian
|3
|Illinois State Government to Shut Down
|Thu
|The End
|1
|Here is what the reality is
|Wed
|WWJD
|1
|My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Otto
|41
|Man With One Ball (May '16)
|Jun 20
|Loyal girl
|5
|Shooter from BelleVegas
|Jun 20
|Plain Truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC