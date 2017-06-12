Gunman who shot congressman had history of anti-GOP activity
This 1992 photo provided by the St. Clair County. Ill., Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erika Moses (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|Saint Nickolas
|5
|Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Karma
|40
|Brett Rogers
|10 hr
|Aryan Brother
|2
|'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14)
|12 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|128
|Signal Hill? (May '12)
|15 hr
|Richard Rollo
|78
|Large crowd greets Bernie Sanders at St. Louis ... (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|El Pedro
|32
|Shooter from BelleVegas
|17 hr
|Da Devil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC