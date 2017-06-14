Gunman who opened fire on GOP basebal...

Gunman who opened fire on GOP baseball practice identified by law...

The man suspected of firing dozens of rounds into an Alexandria baseball field Wednesday morning has been identified by federal law enforcement officials as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. A Facebook page belonging to a person with the same name includes pictures of the Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, and rhetoric against President Trump, including a post that reads: "Trump is a Traitor.

