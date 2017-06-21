Gunman in Lawmaker Shooting Had Photographed Washington Landmarks, F.B.I. Says
The 66-year-old gunman who opened fire one week ago on members of Congress at a Northern Virginia ball field had photographed Washington landmarks including the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court and the Capitol, the F.B.I. said Wednesday, but the agency did not believe those sites were targets. In a lengthy statement, the F.B.I. also revealed that the man, James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill.
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|3 hr
|Geezer
|29
|Here is what the reality is
|14 hr
|WWJD
|1
|My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Otto
|41
|Man With One Ball (May '16)
|Tue
|Loyal girl
|5
|Shooter from BelleVegas
|Tue
|Plain Truth
|3
|Belleville Breeds Evil and Hate
|Tue
|Plain Truth
|1
|Typical Belleville Democrat
|Mon
|Covfefe and Chill
|1
