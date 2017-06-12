Gunman in congressional baseball shoo...

Gunman in congressional baseball shooting had list of names in his pocket

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

This 2006 photo provided by the St. Clair County, Ill., Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson. Officials said Hodgkinson has been identified as the man who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Belleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We feel extremely blessed': Two women get marr... (Aug '14) 12 min Idiot 130
News James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before... Thu fingers mcgurke 6
Erika Moses (Nov '15) Jun 14 Saint Nickolas 5
Alissa Valdejo (Mar '16) Jun 14 Karma 40
Brett Rogers Jun 14 Aryan Brother 2
Signal Hill? (May '12) Jun 14 Richard Rollo 78
News Large crowd greets Bernie Sanders at St. Louis ... (Mar '16) Jun 14 El Pedro 32
See all Belleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Belleville Forum Now

Belleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Belleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Belleville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC