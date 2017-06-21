FBI Says The Alexandria Shooter Acted Alone; Threat Not Terror Related

The shooter who attacked a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, last week carried a list with the names of six members of Congress, the FBI said Wednesday, adding that the incident had no connection to terrorism and the shooter acted alone. The man who carried out the attack, James Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Illinois, was shot dead by police after opening fire, authorities have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.