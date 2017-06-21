FBI Says The Alexandria Shooter Acted Alone; Threat Not Terror Related
The shooter who attacked a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, last week carried a list with the names of six members of Congress, the FBI said Wednesday, adding that the incident had no connection to terrorism and the shooter acted alone. The man who carried out the attack, James Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Illinois, was shot dead by police after opening fire, authorities have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Add your comments below
Belleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James T. Hodgkinson showed all the signs before...
|8 hr
|Geezer
|29
|Here is what the reality is
|18 hr
|WWJD
|1
|My Wife Has BFs All Over Town (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Otto
|41
|Man With One Ball (May '16)
|Tue
|Loyal girl
|5
|Shooter from BelleVegas
|Tue
|Plain Truth
|3
|Belleville Breeds Evil and Hate
|Tue
|Plain Truth
|1
|Typical Belleville Democrat
|Mon
|Covfefe and Chill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Belleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC