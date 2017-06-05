Coroner: Nevada woman says child's bo...

Coroner: Nevada woman says child's body in Illinois garage

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Las Vegas woman told investigators Tuesday that her dead child had been in a southern Illinois home for two years, and authorities later found human remains in the vacant house, according to authorities. The remains were discovered in Centreville, a suburb a few miles southeast of St. Louis in Illinois' St. Clair County.

